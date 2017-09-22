Residents share memories of Great War

Dr. Karen Crane Macdonald grew up hearing stories of her grandfather’s service as an aircraft mechanic during World War I. With the 100th anniversary of the war coming up, Macdonald wanted to commemorate the event in a manner she loves to do: by making a hand-pieced quilt.

Macdonald was one of the participants in Remembering World War I Digitization Day, which took place Sept. 16 at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library. The event was co-sponsored by the library and Connecticut State Library as part of a statewide project to commemorate World War I.

People with family and acquaintances who served were invited to bring in memorabilia from the war and to share their memories — albeit often second or third-hand. At the library, all World War I relics were captured using a sophisticated camera by Christina Nhean, a digital specialist at the State Library.

In addition, a team of student journalists from Southern Connecticut State University recorded people’s stories about the service of their forebears. Those stories, photos, letters, documents and other keepsakes will help bring the story of World War I alive, noted Christine Pittsley, project manager for the Connecticut State Library.

“These events are an important way of documenting a piece of history that may otherwise never be known,” said Pittsley. “Every single photo, letter and story serve as a reminder of what these men and women endured and accomplished. Each thread helps to weave the narrative of who we were during the war and how we became the nation we are today.”

Unwelcome flights

Macdonald’s grandfather, Harold Crane, served in the U.S. Army in World War I. He often told friends and family the story of his voyage across the Atlantic aboard a ship crowded with other soldiers. “He was a carpenter and a mechanic, and he reported to an airfield in England to repair damaged biplanes,” Macdonald recalls. These were the open-cockpit craft of the day, with a fuselage body made of canvas and “dope,” a form of lacquer that hardened upon drying.

“He told me the pilot would not fly the plane unless he went, too,” said Macdonald, an occupational-therapy professor at Sacred Heart University. “My grandfather hated to fly, but he had to prove it was worthy of battle, so he went.”

The quilt, more than 100 that Macdonald has sewn, contains an embroidered outline of the biplane, which is based on a picture Crane drew of the aircraft. The quilt features an assortment of other aeronautical embellishments, including buttons attached to strips and pieces of fabric to represent parachute releases and bullets.

Macdonald constructed it from fabric scraps, but happened upon a swatch showing multiple clocks. The message: “As time continues, we have never learned not to start wars,” she explained.

Changing landscape

The event also served as an illustration of the changing nature of the armed services in the U.S. Today, serving in the military is far from universal, and Americans often wax nostalgic about World War II — when, as portrayed in popular culture, everybody took part in the war effort.

“But service was much more universal during World War I,” said Pittsley, who is herself a Navy veteran. “Men lined up to enlist in the service during World War I. Ivy League graduates served alongside laborers who had just recently come to America. At one point, Yale University even had to consider whether it would have enough people to hold classes!”

That patriotism ruled the day was no surprise to Monroe’s Assunta Farrell, who brought in a elaborately framed photo of her father, Oscar Ohlsson, taken during the war. The photo conceals the fact that he lost his left arm during a battle. A Swedish immigrant, Ohlsson lied about his age to enlist.

“Even though he lost an arm, he was able to do everything … driving a stick-shift car, skiing, skating, duck hunting, you name it,” recalled Farrell, who also brought his father’s dog tags to be recorded. “During World War I, he became an air-raid warden. Even though he didn’t become a U.S. citizen until he was in his 50s, the one word that sums up my father is ‘patriotic.’”

Shaun Shanley’s war relic came to him from his wife’s aunt, whose boyfriend of the time served in the war. It is a large photograph of a trench scene in the Verdun Forest, which was mounted on a piece of wood from that forest. Not much “forest” is visible in this photo, which instead shows massive fortifications and what look to be a network of caves.

Shanley shared a separate memory from his grandmother, who was originally from Sweden and was orphaned as a teenager after she came to the U.S. During the war she made three separate trips by boat to neutral Sweden to escort her sisters to the United States.

More digitization ahead

Pittsley has scheduled approximately 30 digitization events statewide, with another eight set for the balance of 2017. At least 10 more will take place in 2018.

Adult Services Librarian Lorna Rhyins said the library welcomed the opportunity to encourage community participation in this effort to preserve history.

“With the arrival of the centenary anniversary of the war, these stories are slipping away,” said Rhyins, who brought in photographs and other keepsakes from her own family’s World War I trove. “This is a great way to be able to make them available to our children.”