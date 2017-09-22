MusicFest returns with new beats

The third annual Monroe MusicFest will be held on Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church at 34 Church Street in Monroe.

Organizers said “it is an event enjoyed by people from the Monroe community and beyond.”

This year there are a few additions to the line up including; The Beekeepers, Alix Raspe, Men en Masse, Irena Hart & The Untochablzz and Ed Chervansky jazz group.

Previous performers will be returning to the festival including; Silver Threads, Larry Wissink and Donald Alfano, Will Duchon, Just Voices, Naida Rozenvald, Goldrush and the Silver Steel Band. “These talented musicians span an eclectic mix of music including classical, Caribbean, a cappella, folk, rock, blues, jazz and more,” organizers said.

Performances happen in three venues at the church with an overlapping schedule so patrons can pick and choose the music that is to their liking.

This year, in addition to the music we have a selection of visual artists.

A single admission cost ($15/person or $30/family) gives you full access to the whole event.

For more information, see: http://monroemusicfest.blogspot.com/.