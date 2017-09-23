Community briefs

Bereavement support

St. Jude Parish of Monroe will offer a free nine month Bereavement Support Group beginning Sept 13. The group will meet twice a month on Wednesday 2:30 to 4 PM September, October and November and then once a month from December through May. To register call the Parish Office at 203-261-6404.

MusicFest

The third annual Monroe MusicFest will be Sunday, Sept. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Monroe Congregational Church. Money raised from the event will go to funding the high school aged congregation members’ mission trips. For more information visit monroemusicfest.blogspot.com.

Meet the republicans

On Sept. 24 the Monroe Republicans will be having an open house at their campaign headquarters to officially kick off the 2017 campaign. The open house will be held between 3-5 p.m. The Monroe Republicans headquarters is located in the Big Y plaza.

For information on the Monroe Republican Party and our candidates, please visit our Facebook page @MonroeRTC or our website at www.monroectgop.com.

UMC Harvest Dinner

The United Methodist Church of Monroe at 515 Cutlers Farm Road invites the public to attend the Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The dinner starts at 4 p.m. and the last meal will be served at 8 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious dinner of smoked pulled-pork sandwiches, hot dogs or baked potatoes and a slice of homemade apple crumb pie for dessert.l

For more information visit www.umcmonroe.org or contact [email protected] or (203) 268-8395.

Griffin Cancer Center 5K

The ninth annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit the Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m., at the Griffin Hospital Center for Cancer Care, 350 Seymour Avenue, Derby.

Proceeds from this non-competitive, family-friendly event are earmarked for special needs of cancer patients, such as support for transportation, groceries, and wig and salon services, as well as patient support programs.

Registration is $25, and $30 after Sept. 15. Register at griffinhealth.org/5k.

Dump tickets

Dump tickets are available for purchase at Town Hall Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are also available for sale at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library on Friday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday conversations

First Selectman Steve Vavrek and Interim Superintendent John Battista will be available to meet with the public once a month. Vavrek and Battista will be available to discuss questions and concerns residents may have about the town and schools on a monthly basis. The Saturday Morning Conservations will be held at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library’s Rotary Room one Saturday a month from 10 a.m. to noon. Meetings have been scheduled through April. The dates are: Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 28.