Vavrek endorses Kellogg for town’s top spot

Monroe First Selectman Steve Vavrek endorsed Town Council member Ken Kellogg to be his successor in the upcoming municipal election.

“On Nov. 7, I endorse Ken Kellogg and I strongly urge the residents of Monroe to do the same,” said Vavrek. “Ken is a leader in Monroe with the experience to make things happen and get things done. He has demonstrated an ability to work with all interested parties to achieve a common goal. I have closely watched Ken Kellogg evolve as an individual, as a leader that takes on projects and gets results.”

In his announcement, Vavrek highlighted the tremendous progress made in recent years.

“We have increased the amount of local roads we pave, we have maintained a conservative approach to spending and tax increases, we have established sound financial policies that will produce millions in savings, we have bolstered our infrastructure and we have continued to provide a top notch education for our children,” said Vavrek.

“As the first selectman for the past eight years, I am proud to be a part of that progress, but in no way was this done by one person alone,” added Vavrek. “The management of the Town takes bipartisan teamwork; a team of men and women who care about our future and work toward success. In the upcoming election for first selectman, Ken Kellogg is well suited to lead that team.”

Kellogg thanked Vavrek and recognized his dedication and service to the town.

“Steve has given our town over 28 years of service, including the Parks & Recreation Commission, Board of Finance, and Town Council. Under his leadership as first selectman, we have moved Monroe forward,” said Kellogg. “I am incredibly honored to receive his vote of confidence.”

Kellogg’s platform is focused on government efficiency while investing in Monroe’s future.

“We need proven leadership to control property taxes, while ensuring we are providing essential services such as our roads and infrastructure, public safety, and providing an award-winning education to our children,” said Kellogg. “Working together, we will provide excellence in customer service, improve town hall efficiency and long-term planning, and strengthen our economy by helping local businesses succeed. I look forward to working hard for Monroe’s families, and to lead the team in building Monroe’s future.”