Police Blotter Sept. 11-17

The Monroe Police Department responded to 21 alarms, 26 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17.

Monday, Sept. 11

12:43 p.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A vehicle struck a utility pole. There were no reported injuries.

3:27. — Car accident reported at Route 59 and Stanley Road. Two cars were in a collision and injuries were reported.

4:01 — Police responded to a report of a resident on Doris Road who accidentally shot himself in the leg with a gun. The individual was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

6:32 a.m. — Burglary reported on Route 111. Police responded to a burglary call at Bella Rosa Restaurant, 500 Monroe Turnpike. Police said cleaning personnel at the site reported the cash register was stolen. Police are investigating.

3:12 p.m. — Arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Jerra L. Wilkinson turned herself in on a warrant for DUI stemming from a one-vehicle accident on Route 110 near Barn Hill Road at 5:49 p.m. on July 17. Police said she lost control of her vehicle and drove off the roadway, colliding with a cable barrier.

4:30 — Car accident reported on Barn Hill Road. Two pickup trucks were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

8:56. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Driver backed vehicle into a pole. No injuries reported.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

8:01 a.m. — Animal complaint reported on Turkey Roost Road. A resident reported seeing a mountain lion in the front yard of a white house on Turkey Roost Road near Lynn Drive.

4:43 p.m. — Arrest reported in Bethel. Monroe police picked up Alexander Albrecht, 26, of Canterbury Lane, at the Bethel Police Department, where he was being held on a warrant for evading responsibility. The warrant stemmed from a motor vehicle accident on Stanley Road and Route 59 at 8:10 a.m. on March 22. Police said that Albrecht’s vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. Albrecht then drove off, running a red light and nearly causing another accident, according to police. Albrecht was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Sept. 21.

Thursday, Sept. 14

2:09 p.m. — Car accident reported at the Rite Aid on Route 25. Injuries were reported.

2:12 — Car accident reported at Hammertown Road and Gardner Road. Two cars were involved. No injuries were reported.

2:48 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision and no injuries reported.

Friday, Sept. 15

8:52 a.m. — Car accident reported on on Route 111 near Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision and no injuries reported.

2:57 p.m. — Car accident reported on Shelton Road.Police are investigating a car accident at Whitney Farms Golf Course. Police said a golf cart tipped over in the parking lot. Two people were injured.

3:46 — Larceny reported on Route 25. Police are investigating a reported theft from the Wireless Zone. Police said that the store employee reported a Hispanic male in his mid-20s wearing a dark hoodie and jeans stole two phones and ran from the store. The individual then got into the passenger side of a green 4Runner, which drove off northbound on Route 111.

Saturday, Sept. 16

2:03 p.m. — Animal complaint reported on Farm View Road. A person reported seeing a large coyote walking through the front yard of a home.

Sunday, Sept. 17

2:25 p.m. — Complaint reported on Route 111. A resident said her yard was damaged by a vehicle sometime overnight. Police are investigating.

