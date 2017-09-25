Supports Kellogg for top spot

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of Ken as the next first selectman. In my 17 years serving on the Monroe Town Council, 12 of which I was the chairman, and am now the vice chair, I have very rarely met a person as hard working, responsible and knowledgeable as Ken Kellogg.

As the chair of the finance, health, education and public safety (FHEPS) subcommittee of the council, I know that asking Ken to work on some project means knowing it will be done thoroughly and correctly the first time.

FHEPS recently, for example, was asked to look into obtaining a Small Cities Grant which would allow senior citizens, in a low income bracket, the opportunity of getting much needed repairs on their homes for little money. Ken sought out the person who was going to be running the program, invited them to our three Town Council member FHEPS committee meetings and eventually we asked Barbara Yeager, the social services director, to seek out this grant. We recently were told Monroe would be getting the $400,000 grant to help out some of our less fortunate citizens.

Ken also took on the chairmanship for the new Town Council Strategic Planning Committee. This committee reviews the functionality of the town and its departments while developing a three- to five-year plan for moving forward. They also review the scope of proposed projects and its effects on the town as well.

Some projects chaired by Ken include the EMS facility workgroup, new Monroe Health District, long-term planning of fire, EMS and health departments, and planning for mothballing of Chalk Hill Middle School.

Also, while a member of FHEPS, he spearheaded our new senior tax relief program, which gives senior citizens more tax relief then they had before.

In conclusion, I am asking for your support of a person who has had much experience knowing the everyday workings of our town and am confident will do an excellent job in his role as first selectman.

Enid Lipeles

Vice Chair