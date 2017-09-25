Sredzinski calls for tough choices in budget

Early Saturday morning, with the help of several courageous Democrats, both chambers of the General Assembly passed a two-year state budget for the biennium that began on July 1.
This budget makes cost-saving structural changes to state government and does not transfer the cost of teachers’ pensions onto the towns. In short, this budget makes tough choices and there are cuts that some people may not like, but given the state’s poor fiscal condition, there was no other way to eliminate the budget deficit without raising taxes again.
I also wanted to take this opportunity to clear up some misconceptions about the bipartisan budget; as well as provide some highlights for the 112th district. This budget:
- fully funds Monroe’s $8.3 million in education and municipal funding (zero reduction from last year).
- fully funds Newtown’s $9.3 million in education and municipal funding (zero reduction from last year).
- has no increases to the sales, income, or hotel taxes.
- has no new cell phone tax, no new state property tax, and no tolls.
- increases funding to the regional Fire Training schools.
- funds core services like Care4Kids, day services for IDD individuals, Meals on Wheels, ADA dial-a-ride, and CT Home Care Program.
- reduces state government by 10% in many agencies, establishes a hiring freeze and reduces the number of legislative committees.
- funds state parks, tourism accounts, and funds the Community Investment Act.
I have been aggressively advocating for Monroe and Newtown since the governor proposed his massive municipal cuts back in February. This budget (a Republican proposal that is now bipartisan) is the best budget for the State of Connecticut.
The governor has said all along that he wants a budget that is not revenue driven. That budget now awaits his signature.
Now that the excitement of this weekend has passed – it’s time to get back to work. When the Governor released his budget seven months ago, the overwhelming response from the people of the 112th was: “Go fight for our town”. This is exactly what I have done, and the results have been delivered – millions in restored education and municipal aid for Monroe & Newtown.
Along the way, many of you asked “how can I help?” I always told you I would let you know. The time is NOW. Now your town needs you. Write, email and call Office of Governor Dannel Malloy and ask him NOT to veto the bipartisan budget.
Tell him not to stand in the way. The Connecticut budget crisis has gone on for too long. He doesn’t have to sign the budget, but he doesn’t have to veto it either. Just allow it to become law without action.
Together, with your help, we can take this historic moment to the next level.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any questions or comments about this budget and how it will affect our community by emailing me at [email protected] or by calling my office at 800-842-1423.
By JP Sredzinski on September 25, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
