Kelly praises bipartisan support of GOP budget

By Kevin Kelly on September 25, 2017 in Letters, Opinion

 

State Sen. Kevin Kelly released the following statement regarding the Senate approval of the Senate Republican budget.

“This is a start of a positive movement for the state of Connecticut, a positive movement to protect hard-working families, and a positive movement to put our state back on solid fiscal footing, without raising taxes,” said Kelly.

“This Senate Republican budget increases funding for education, funds core social services, prioritizes transportation and protects our seniors,” added Kelly. “This is a budget that sets a course for a new Connecticut, a responsible Connecticut. I was proud to cast my vote in the affirmative for this responsible budget and I applaud my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who had the courage to do the same.”

