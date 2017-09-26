How to ensure your drinking water is safe

Citing a state advisory, the Monroe Conservation and Water Resources Commission recommends testing should be conducted at least once a year to assure that drinking water supplied by private wells is free of contaminants.

At least 70% of Monroe consumers rely on private wells for drinking water, as opposed to being customers of Aquarion, a public utility that provides potable water piped in from reservoirs. Statewide, 23% of residents and businesses draw water from their own wells.

Connecticut’s public health department suggested wells should be tested for general potability every year for five consecutive years and if no problems appear at the end of that period testing should resume once every five years.

The guidelines specify that while testing is not mandatory under the public health code—other than for new wells—those with private supplies are responsible for the quality of their own drinking water.

Spring or summer, after heavy rain, is considered to be the optimum time for conducting an assessment.

Lead, leaching from plumbing pipes and faucets, is listed as a worrisome pollutant, particularly for householders where there is a pregnancy of children less than six years old. Arsenic, uranium and radon, naturally occurring in some Connecticut groundwater, are also of concern.

So are volatile organic compounds in gasoline, oil or industrial chemicals that are spilled or leaked on the ground. And fluoride is problematic, too. An excess discolors the teeth of children. Too little increases the risk of tooth decay.

According to the health department, residents can collect a sample of their own tap water for testing at a certified environmental laboratory — making sure nothing but the water come in contact with the opening of the bottle — or engage a qualified technician to conduct the evaluation.

As a further caution, the department warns against flushing gasoline or chemicals down the sink or toilet, mixing fertilizers near the well or performing automobile repairs on exposed soils in your yard.

Additional information on private well maintenance is available at the state health department’s website (https://testyourwell.ct.gov).