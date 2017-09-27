Vets must file tax exemption paperwork by Oct. 1

Military veterans and town residents must file their original honorable discharge papers (DD214 form) with the town clerk before Oct. 1 for tax exemption consideration on the Oct. 1, 2017 grand list.

Military veterans with a VA disability statement should submit this document until age 65 annually to the assessor. If you no longer receive a disability statement, notify the assessor’s office if there is any change in your status.

Active military personnel must submit an official affidavit from their commanding officer to the assessor by December of the year the bill is due to qualify for a tax exemption of one passenger motor vehicle.

Businesses and other owners of tangible personal property, pursuant to CGS 12-40 are required to file a personal property declaration to the assessor by Nov. 1. Failure to declare tangible personal property by the Nov. 1 is subject to an estimated assessment plus a 25% penalty. This does not include registered automobiles, airplanes and boats.

Out of state vehicles must be registered within sixty days of residency in the state of Connecticut, according to CGS 14-12a. Residents who fail to register their vehicles are subject to an estimated tax with a 25% penalty.

Totally disabled residents must file with the assessor proof of disability by Jan. 31 or by completion of the grand list.

Specially equipped vehicles for the use or transportation of a handicapped individual must submit application to the assessor for exemption.

Farmers must file personal property exemption application to the assessor before Nov. 1 annually.

Farm and forest property owners applying for assessment relief under provisions of CGS 12-107 must make application to the assessor by Sept. 1 to Nov. 1. The application period in a revaluation year is between Sept. 1 and Dec. 30. New construction must be inspected and reviewed by Oct. 1. Contact the assessor’s office to schedule an appointment.

Applications to appeal assessments on real estate must be submitted by Feb. 20. Motor vehicle assessment appeals are held in Sept. 30 at the Town Hall in room 204.

For information and to obtain or submit applications or declaration forms contact the assessor’s office at 203-452- 2803 or visit www.monroect.org.