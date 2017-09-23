Football: Masuk defeats Barlow in battle of unbeatens

The Masuk High football team forced two turnovers and blocked a punt when coach Joe Lato’s unbeaten Panthers ruined Joel Barlow’s home opener by defeating the Falcons 36-13 on Friday night.
Barlow (2-1) threatened on its opening drive, which featured a 37-yard option run by Henry Shaban to get to the Masuk 19, but a botched pitch was picked up by Masuk’s Peter Cosmedy, who went 80 yards for the score.
Barlow made good on its next series, culminating in a 1-yard run that tied it before the Panthers struck again when they got the ball back. Quarterback Matt Hersch completed several passes to set up a 1-yard run into the end zone by running back Jack Roberge. The extra point was blocked.
Barlow’s defense then came up big, as Will Cusick blocked a punt before picking up the ball and reaching the Masuk 10. On fourth down he found the end zone from two yards out. Masuk blocked the PAT to keep things tied at 13.
Trevor Furrer’s interception on Masuk’s next series gave the Falcons back the ball on their own 22. The Panther defense halted things here, and a blocked punt gave Masuk a 15-13 lead.
After the ensuing free kick, the Panthers embarked a 53-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Roberge to put his team up 22-13 at halftime.
The Panthers then pulled out of reach in the second half with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Hersch to Nick Lorusso and on a 28-yard run by Mike Zuk.