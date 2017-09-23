Waterbury woman arrested on larceny charge

Police arrested Jennifer Spezzano, 38, of Waterbury, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on a warrant for charges of larceny 3, conspiracy to commit larceny 3, and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

The arrest stems from an incident In August, when police were called to a home on Jockey Hollow Road for a larceny. Police said the residents returning home from vacation immediately noticed “big tool items” missing from their garage as well as cash from the home.

Through the police investigation, it was learned that Spezzano, a friend of the house sitter, had pawned items stolen from the home and used the homeowner’s car to take the items to area pawn shops.

Spezzano was released after posting a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 28. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.