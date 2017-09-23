Monroe Courier

Waterbury woman arrested on larceny charge

By Monroe Courier on September 23, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Police arrested Jennifer Spezzano, 38, of Waterbury, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, on a warrant for charges of larceny 3, conspiracy to commit larceny 3, and using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission.

The arrest stems from an incident In August, when police were called to a home on Jockey Hollow Road for a larceny. Police said the residents returning home from vacation immediately noticed “big tool items” missing from their garage as well as cash from the home.

Through the police investigation, it was learned that Spezzano, a friend of the house sitter, had pawned items stolen from the home and used the homeowner’s car to take the items to area pawn shops.

Spezzano was released after posting a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 28. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

Related posts:

  1. Monroe woman charged with larceny
  2. Police arrest New Haven man for burglary
  3. Bridgeport man stole $40,000 in tools
  4. Police arrest car thief

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Community briefs
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress