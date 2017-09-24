Cops collect for Special Olympics

The Monroe Police Department collected more than $4,500 during its Cop-on-Top event Friday at the intersection of routes 25 and 59, with the donated funds going to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut.

During the event, officers walked along the street in that area as numerous residents filled the buckets with needed money. The Stepney volunteer fire truck was also on hand, with the ladder extended high over the Rite Aid parking lot where volunteers also cooked hot dogs for the police officers participating and residents walking by.

At the end of the event, all donations the officers receive for their efforts will go to Special Olympics Connecticut to support its year-round sports, health and fitness programs for athletes of all abilities.



Cop-on-top is a Law Enforcement Torch Run event to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut is one of the movement’s largest grass-roots fund-raiser and public awareness vehicles. This year-round program involves law enforcement officers from across the state who volunteer their time to raise awareness and funds through events including Tip-a-Cops, Cop-on-Tops, and Jail N’ Bail fund-raisers.

In addition, each year in June, more than 1,500 officers and athletes carry the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” through hundreds of cities and towns across the state, covering more than 530 miles over three days. The runners run the “Final Leg” and light the ceremonial cauldron during Opening Ceremonies for the Special Olympics Connecticut Summer Games.