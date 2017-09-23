Boys soccer: Masuk Panthers shut out fifth foe

Masuk High’s boys soccer team held its opponent scoreless for the fifth time in six games to begin the year with a 7-0 victory over visiting Abbott Tech on Saturday.

Ryan Winkler netted a hat-trick for the second time in as many days, and Max Mastrocco also had a three-goal effort.

Ryan Hodska also scored.

Steven Murphy had two assists, and Hodska and Winkler also had assists.

Coach Tony Viscuso’s Panthers improved to 5-0-1.

Masuk had surrendered its first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Weston the day before.

In addition to Winkler’s three goals in the win over Weston, Hodska scored, Murphy had two assists and Hodska assisted a goal.