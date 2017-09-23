Monroe Courier

Girls volleyball: Lady Panthers lose to Pomperaug

Masuk High dropped a 3-1 decision to Pomperaug High of Southbury on Friday.

Maria Castro-Rodriguez had 16 digs and a pair of aces for Masuk.

Brianna Craig had kills and two blocks.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez led with 19 assists, an ace and five digs.

