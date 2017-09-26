Monroe Courier

Free evening career and business programs at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on September 26, 2017 in Business, Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering the following free career and business programs. For more information, call the library at 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

Career — Tuesday, Oct. 3. Fireside Chat: Tips on Career Transition Evening Career Workshop, with Joe Kulas, Schegg Group, Career Management Consultants. Join us while Kulas shares tips on managing your “transition,” from a job coach’s perspective … tips that will help you get that all important phone call. Q&A follows; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Register. Details online.

Business — Thursday, Oct. 5: SBA – Counselling, Connections, Gov’t Contracts, and more, with Moraima Gutierrez, CT Office of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Learn about the programs and services provided by the SBA. Gutierrez will explain the SBA counselling centers, getting advice and connection to funding sources, and how to secure government contracts.

Check in/network, 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Details online. Register.

