Mosquitoes in Monroe test positive for West Nile

Mosquitoes trapped at the Garder Road trapping station in Monroe on Sept. 18 tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a state Mosquito Management Program statement released earlier tonight.

Dr. Philip Armstrong, director of the Mosquito Surveillance Program, said that this is the first such positive test in Monroe to be identified by the state Agricultural Experiment Station this year.

“Although it is late in the season,” said Armstrong, “mosquitoes will continue to be active until the first hard frost. Take precautions and protect yourself from mosquito bites.”

The Monroe Health Department reminds residents to reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes that can carry mosquito-borne infections.

Weather permitting, wear long sleeves, socks and closed-toe shoes, long pants, light colors and a hat that protects your head.

Use insect repellent. If you are also using sunscreen, out it on first, about 20 minutes before applying the repellent. Treat clothing and outdoor gear with repellent. Check the product label for specific application instructions.

Reduce mosquitoes around your home. Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes breed. Unclog roof gutters. Empty children’s wading pools and change water in birdbaths at least weekly. Get rid of old tires or items that may collect water in your yard.

Repair any tears in the screens on your windows, doors and camping gear, use mosquito netting over strollers and cribs or when sleeping outdoors.

For additional information on mosquitoes and ways to reduce exposure, visit the Monroe Health Department website at www.monroect.org/health or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MonroeHealthCT.