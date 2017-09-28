HAN cartoonist’s visit highlights library events

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

HAN cartoonist hosts event

HAN editorial cartoonist Doug Smith will host “3,000 Cartoons Later” on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. Smith will discuss his more than 30 years as a cartoonist, during which he has won awards from the CT Society of Professional Journalists and the New England Newspaper & Press Association. There will be a question-and-answer session, photo presentation and an exhibit of cartoons and some drawing for the audience. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Art for adults

Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart! Studio will host two autumn-inspired painting events. Art for Adults: Indian Corn Color Studies will be held Monday, Oct. 2, and Tuesday, Oct. 24. Participants will experiment with color blending to create beautiful studies of Indian corn. Participants are invited to bring their own Indian corn for observational drawing. Registration is required and limited to 16 people. Both classes are the same. Please register for one class only. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

The Wonder of Movie Night

Catch Wonder Woman on the big screen Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.

October book discussion

The library selected Anna Hope’s “The Ballroom” for October’s book discussion. Extra copies of the book will be available at the library for a month before the discussion on Oct. 3 at 6:45 p.m.

Disaster preparedness focus of talk

The Monroe Emergency Response Team will be discussing disaster preparedness on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the library’s Ehlers Meeting Room. The event is co-sponsored by the library and Monroe’s CERT team. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Business contracting talk

The library is hosting a workshop titled Business Contracting 101: Doing Business with State & Federal Governments on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. The program will focus on where people need to be registered to do business with the state, local municipalities, private sector and the federal government. State and federal set-aside programs will be discussed. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852. This event is co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library.

Fall concert series continues

The Survivor’s Swing Band will perform on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the library. The performance by the seven-piece professional jazz band is part of the library’s fall concert series. The band plays classic melodies from the 1950s.

World War I lecture series continues

The latest installment of “The War to End All Wars,” a four-part lecture series on World War I presented by Hamish Lutris, continues Monday, Oct. 16 from 6:30-7:30 at the library.

This lecture will focus on the importance of Oct. 16 during World War I, and the outlying political ramifications of the war. Lutris is an assistant professor of history at Capital Community College. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Mastering the interview process

Senior Career Coach Jill Griffin will demonstrate how to take control of the interview process in a program titled “Conquer the Objections: Achieving a Successful Interview.” This program will be Monday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Topics will include effective body language, understanding the interviewer and the company, and proper follow up. Registration is required and limited to 12 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.