Town Council calls on Malloy to sign bipartisan budget

After nearly 45 minutes of tense debate Monday, the Town Council finally put its support in writing for the bipartisan state budget which the governor has sworn to veto.

The Town Council voted 6-1 (with councilmember Dee Dee Martin opposed) to pass a resolution endorsing the budget, which has been passed by both the state House and Senate, and urging “in the strongest terms that Gov. Dannel Malloy act swiftly to sign this budget into law.”

“This not a political issue, not a democrat issue, not a republican issue, not an independent issue, this is a Monroe issue,” said council member Kevin Reid. “This directly affects us. We don’t have the luxury to vote no.”

Council member Ken Kellogg, the Republican candidate for first selectman, introduced the resolution, saying that it is time for Monroe to send a message to the governor demanding this budget be signed into law

“I’ve spoken to dozens of citizens, and what I am hearing is that they are tired of waiting,” said Kellogg. “They are tired of the talking. They want results. They want Monroe treated fairly.”

And the bipartisan budget on the governor’s desk now would truly benefit Monroe, leaving all education funding from the state in place. That is a far cry from the governor’s original budget plan, that would have eliminated all funds for Monroe, while the Democrat plan cut more than $2.3 million.

Previous versions of Malloy’s budget have slashed $7 million and $9 million in funding from Monroe. When Malloy issued an executive order last month to re-allocate education funds Monroe was once again on the chopping block. The previous budgets eliminated Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants from the town. Under Malloy’s compromise budget the town would receive $6,394,518 in ECS funding for 2017 and $4,475,245 in 2018, which is considerably better than the zero funds previously put aside for Monroe.

“We know the proposed bipartisan budget returns money to Monroe that the Democrat and governor’s budgets would cut most if not all of the education money for the town,” said council Chairman Frank Lieto. “Those other budgets would have a devastating impact on the town. We know that.”

The resolution also states that since “any new budget discussions will have the high probability of increased cuts to municipal aid to Monroe, up to the complete elimination of our state aid; and

… continued delays in the state budget process will serve to heighten uncertainty, cause further damage to the economic climate of our community and directly hurt Monroe children and adults.”

Martin voiced opposition to the resolution as worded, offering an amendment calling on legislators to continue negotiating until an agreement is reached that would receive the governor’s approval.

“I completely understand that we can not tax our way out of the fiscal mess we are in but we cannot cut and slash our way to prosperity either. I understand the frustration of residents but neither the Republican budget nor the governor’s executive order nor the Democratic budget were the answers,” said Martin.

Martin said there is “still work to be done and the state legislature and the governor need to hear from our local legislature, the Town Council, that we want them to keep working, not just accept

the proposal as is. I wish that was the message we sent to them tonight. We can do better Monroe. We deserve it.”

Martin said the Republican budget cuts, among other things, education funding: eliminates Minority Advancement Programs in Higher Education, eliminates approximately $15 million in scholarship funds, and defunds the Leadership, Education,Athletics in Partnership program.The Republican budget increases the cuts to the Earned Income Tax Credit, cuts Social Services and eliminates Grants to libraries and museums, and most troubling eliminates Primary Mental Health at the State Department of Education.

But the majority of Town Council members urged support of the resolution to send a message that the governor should rethink his veto pledge.

“I anticipate a (Malloy) veto, but we all have to hope that he governor will come to his senses,” said state Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, in attendance to provide further updates on the budget situation. “I hope the governor hears us loud and clear. It is hard to believe Monroe would benefit more with a different budget proposal.”

Democrat first selectman candidate Daniel Hunsberger initially opposed Kellogg’s resolution as worded, saying that since he “firmly believes” the governor’s veto is a foregone conclusion, the Town Council should focus its efforts on urging more negotiations.

“I would be willing to entertain (Martin’s) resolution if this bipartisan budget is vetoed,” said Reid. “But at this time absolutely not. It hasn’t been vetoed yet.”

“I find it unfortunate that you believe that a statement from this legislative body would have no impact,” said Lieto. “Nothing could be better than sending a message from the Town Council in Monroe at this time.”

Kellogg said he appreciated the Town Council put partisan politics aside to support the resolution, but added his surprise at the terse debate which preceded the final vote.

“I didn’t expect such debate on this,” said Kellogg. “I’m glad we were finally able to come together to send this clear message to Hartford.”

Once Martin’s amended resolution was defeated 5-3 (with Martin, Hunsberger and Patrick Carleton voting for the measure), Hunsberger said he would then back the resolution, which was approved by a 6-1 vote.