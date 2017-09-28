Journalist shares story of assault at CFJ luncheon

“If I let go of him I knew I would die,” Lara Logan, 60 Minutes journalist said.

Logan spoke about when she was assaulted by an angry mob while covering a story during the Center for Family Justice (CFJ) Speaking of Women 2017 luncheon on Sept. 19 at the WaterView in Monroe.

Logan, who has received several Emmys for her work at CBS News and 60 Minutes, addressed the Speaking of Women audience about her path to survivorship following the brutal 2011 sexual assault she experienced while covering the Arab Spring in Egypt.

Standing before the audience in a stunning dress Logan was not fragile or delicate. She was bubbly and vivacious as she joked with the other speakers. She was courageous as she unflinchingly shared her story with the audience.

She is a woman that refuses to allow her harrowing assault define her life. She is a survivor.

“This event and this organization, for me, is like coming home,” she said. “I know what it’s like to have nowhere to go. I know what it feels like when you don’t have anyone to call.”

Attack

Logan was nearly murdered by a gang of men who separated her from her camera crew and security team and violently assaulted her while she was reporting in Cairo’s Tahrir Square in February 2011.

“I tried to run and couldn’t run,” she said. “I was surrounded.”

“One of the things I think about most was how much time I had to be humiliated, you sort of hope that when you’re fighting for you life it’s going to be such an overwhelming struggle that you’re not going to have time to feel your nakedness,” Logan said. “There’s thousands of people in that square and they were all looking at me. I remember when I started feeling people’s hands in places they shouldn’t be.”

During her speech, Logan showed the audience images of herself during her attack, that strangers had posted of her online. She said it was the first time she had publically shared the harrowing images.

“I’m not here to hide. I’ve never hidden from anything in my life,” she said. “I wanted people here to see me not just as I am now, not just see me in a nice dress in this beautiful place. This is my dark place, and in some ways not so dark because it takes me back to something very significant that enables me to be here today.”

Looking at the photos of her assault, Logan said that she recalls fighting to live for her children as the hands of her attackers “tearing at my clothes, tearing at my skin, tearing at my hair.”

“I realized I was going to die on that square,” she said.

Logan said that she is gradually coming to terms with her attack, that while she was able to look at the photos of her assault a year and a half later she is not ready to watch the videos it quite yet.

“I think my purpose in surviving that attack, apart from trying to be a good mother to my children, was to be a living symbol for so many people that healing and surviving is not the same as forgetting and it’s not the same as erasing.”

Healing

Logan said that survivors are often put in a position where they have to prove that they’re ok.

“Don’t flinch. Don’t show any sign of weakness. Don’t show anyone what you’re carrying. Don’t show that you’re carrying anything,” she said. “Healing is not hiding and it’s not erasing. You’re not going to go back to who you were. You’re not supposed to go back to who you were.”

She said that the CFJ staff understand that survivors are not the same person they were prior to their trauma.

“You need a place to go to get out of that situation. You need a place to stay. You need a voice. People like Deb [Greenwood] they understand you don’t have to go back. You can heal,” Logan said.

While discussing her healing process Logan revealed that it was the loss of agency that was the most damaging to her.

“It’s about being forced and having no power and no ability to say no, it’s my body and I don’t want to do this now,” she said.

Respect is key to helping a survivor, Logan said. Just by respecting and listening to a survivor others can help them heal.

“They don’t get all of me. They don’t deserve any of me. I decide how much they of me they get,” Logan said as she explained how she keeps herself from shattering from the brutal ordeal. She said her attackers already took enough from her when they assaulted her and that she refuses to let them take anything else from her. “You live with your scars, everyone has them. Remember you decide how much they get to have of you today. They don’t get to have it all.”