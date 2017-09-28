Courier names new editor

Beginning with this week’s edition, Brian Gioiele has taken the reigns of the Monroe Courier. Gioiele replaces TinaMarie Craven who has been named editor of HAN Network’s Arts & Leisure section.

“I’m excited to get to work bringing the events of Monroe to life for the town’s residents,” said Gioiele. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to work in a town that holds a gold mine of interesting individuals and businesses that deserve the coverage only HAN Network operations can provide.”

Gioiele comes to the Courier with several years of editorial and production design experience with HAN Network. He has been with the company since 1994, first with The Darien Times, where he was reporter, then sports editor and finally associate editor, before being named editor of The Weston Forum.

A Newtown resident, Gioiele left full-time work 13 years ago, remaining with HAN Network as a freelancer and production designer while being a stay-at-home dad with his four children.

“I come into an operation with a solid foundation thanks to the hard work TinaMarie has put in over her time in Monroe,” said Gioiele. “I cannot wait to meet as many people as I can in town. From those I have already met, I already know Monroe is a welcoming, friendly community.”

The contact information for The Monroe Courier remain the same. Send copy to [email protected]