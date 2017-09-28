Masuk booters seeing fruits of its labor

Masuk High’s boys soccer team, with a 7-0 victory over visiting non-conference foe Abbott Tech, held its opponent scoreless for the fifth time in six games on Saturday.

Viscuso notes that the South-West Conference is loaded with tough teams, making for a challenging start to varsity high school soccer for these players a few years ago, and adding that the tests are starting to pay dividends.

“This has been, you could say, three years, four years in the making,” Masuk head coach Tony Viscuso said. “These guys had to go through those hard knocks of developing.”

Leadership has been provided by captains Ryan Winkler, Max Mastrorocco and goalkeeper Sam Forsythe. Masuk has outscored teams 33-1 through six games.

“Defensively, our structure and our discipline is incredible,” Viscuso said.

Winkler netted a hat-trick for the second time in as many days in the win over Abbott Tech.

Mastrorocco also had a three-goal effort.

Ryan Hodska had a goal, Steven Murphy two assists, and Hodska and Winkler solo assists as the Panthers improved to 5-0-1.

Masuk had surrendered its first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Weston the day before.

In addition to Winkler’s three goals in the win over Weston, Hodska scored, Murphy had two assists and Hodska assisted a goal.

“I think everything is starting to click for us now. Our formation is pretty settled. We’re all playing together well,” Winkler said.

Part of the success of the Panthers stems from the togetherness on the part of teammates.

“Nobody gets down on each other. We’re always picking each other up,” Winkler said.

And there is a higher level of intensity the Panthers are bringing into games, Mastrorocco believes. “Everybody’s coming into the games fired up to play,” he said.

The back line is led by Mastrorocco, Matt Machan, Aiden McShane and Zach McCollum.

“Every single game they’re out there with the mentality of they’re not going to let anybody get by,” Viscuso said of his defenders.

Immaculate of Danbury visits on Tuesday at 7.