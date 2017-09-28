Swimming: Masuk preps for future success

Masuk High’s girls swimming and diving team won five of its first six meets to begin the season, and the Panthers are feeling pretty good about things.

“We’re improving every meet and we have a lot of new swimmers that are putting up some really amazing times,” captain Kaley Youngcourt said. “I think it will be a pretty good season.”

Masuk’s only loss heading into Tuesday’s visit to New Fairfield, came at the hands of perennial powerhouse Pomperaug of Southbury. The Panthers, this past week, defeated visiting Bunnell of Stratford 92-74 and went on the road to top Immaculate of Danbury/ Bethel 95-73 at the Western Connecticut State University’s O’Neill Center two days later.

In the midst of a busy stretch featuring four meets in eight days, Masuk coach Mark McKee had many of his team members swim in events they typically do not swim against Bunnell. This is done, in part, to determine where the Panthers might be able to move around from event to event for the benefit of the team going forward.

“They did a nice job,” said McKee, adding that the Panthers are swimming hard in practices and meets at this point of the season. “Right now, before we rest it’s prime time training.”

McKee is getting a sense of who will comprise his relay teams for the later stages of the campaign but expects big things from the relay contingents once they are set.

“If the girls swim well they have the ability to take down some of these relay records,” McKee said.

The last three meets of the regular campaign stand to pose good challenges. Masuk will face Brookfield and Weston, who along with Pomperaug, are regularly among the top few teams in the South-West Conference, before the finale with Newtown, usually a top-five conference team.

In the win over Bunnell, Masuk’s 200 yard freestyle relay team of Lauren Welch, Youngcourt, Makenna Nicholas and Erika Stone was first in a time of 2:09.03.

Margaret Didio was first in the 200 free, finishing in 2:12.42. Becky Young was second in 2:16.90. Kaleigh McGunnigle came in third in 2:34.13.

Youngcourt took the top spot in the 200 individual medley, making her final touch in 2:25.02. Stone was third in 2:34.21.

Masuk had a one-two finish in the 50 free with one of the team’s newcomers, freshman Liz Stoelzel, placing first in 25.68. Nicholas sprinted to second place in 26.28.

Diver Juliana McCorry was first with a score of 157.30.

Youngcourt, Young, and freshman Delaney McGunnigle took the top three spots in the 100 butterfly with times of 1:07.43, 1:13.15 and 1:18.93.

Stoelzel won the 100 free in 56.71. Stone was second in 1:00.12, and freshman Ava Mihalek placed third in 1:09.97.

In the 500 free, Nicholas was first in 5:39.31. Didio placed second in 6:04.44.

With the team win locked up, Masuk exhibitioned the final four events.

The 200 free relay team of Stoelzel, Didio, Young and Youngcourt had the fastest time, finishing in 1:52.88.

Zoe Helmke had the second-fastest time in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:14.99.

In the 100 breaststroke, Olivia Frost had the fastest time, 1:29.50.

The 400 free relay race was paced by Stoelzel, Young, Didio and Nicholas in 4:08.06.