Rec notes: Masuk pool schedule set

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Fall/winter lifeguard/WSI applications available

The Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for fall/winter lifeguard and WSI jobs. All applicants must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions for all positions are available in the Parks & Recreation office. Job applications can be obtained at the office Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old.

October Masuk pool schedule

Open swim times for Mondays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m; also on the evenings of Monday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 25. The pool will be closed on Oct. 17, 28 and 31. As this schedule may change due to school closings/usage, remember to check the website (monroerec.org) and information/cancellation line (203-339-6106) for updates. Masuk Pool memberships are sold at the pool during open swim times. Membership fees are as follows: adults (age 18-59) $50 resident/$100 non-resident, child (age 3-17) $40 resident/$80 non-resident, seniors (age 60+) $20 resident/$40 non-resident. Daily fees for non-members (ages 3+) are $5 for residents and $10 for non-residents. Payment for membership or daily fees is by cash or check only.

Pool parties are held on Fridays (6:30 to 8:15 p.m.) and Saturdays (2 to 3:45 p.m.) and must be booked on-line at www.monroerec.org. A maximum of 50 people per group with up to three groups can be booked each date. Ideal for scouts, youth groups, sports teams and birthday parties. Fee is $150.

Aquatic special events

Family-friendly aquatic events are held at the Masuk pool on Fridays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. They are free to all that have valid memberships to Masuk pool. For those who don’t have a membership, it is $1/residents and $3/non-residents.

Family Float Night (Oct. 27). Dust off all the flotations you have and come on out to the pool. Splash and play with your tubes, noodles and water toys on this special night.

Family Pool Games (Nov. 17). Come on out to the pool and play some pool games with other families. Marco Polo, Ping Pong Ball Races and cannonball contests just to name a few.

Family Swim Races (Feb. 23). Time to get silly and competitive with your family. Join us for various pool races and have fun!

Yogalates

Use the disciplines of Pilates and Yoga for better overall conditioning. Pilates focuses on the core and moving correctly from the inside out; improve posture and start feeling long and lean. Yoga incorporates balance, breathing and the benefit of a focused stretch. Class is held at the St. Jude Parish Center on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Session 1 runs from Oct. 16 throiugh Nov. 13. Fees are $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Theatre games for young children

Join Two Planks Theater Co.’s Artistic Director Susan Halliwell for an elementary actors program. Acting is a great tool to build confidence, self-esteem and poise. In this class young actors (grades 2 through 5) play games, learn how to walk, talk and listen on stage. Theatre games, improv, small scenes and monologues will be explored. Class are held at the St. Jude Parish Center on Mondays, Oct 16 through Dec 4, at 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fees are $170 resident/$187 non-resident.

ArtSmart! studio — school holiday event

These holiday events for ages 7 through 14 are a creative way to enjoy a day off from school. Fall Frolic will be held Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive. Young crafters are invited to celebrate the season with a morning of autumn inspired crafting. Projects will include printmaking and mixed media collage, canvas painting, decorative pumpkins and more. Fees are $30 resident/$40 non-resident.

Parent & child aquatics (ages 18 months — 3 years old)

This program builds basic water safety for both parents and children, helping young children become comfortable in the water so they are willing and ready to learn to swim. These basic skills include adjusting to the water environment, showing comfort while maintaining a front or back position in the water and demonstrating breath control, including blowing bubbles or voluntarily submerging under water. Adult participation is required. Session 1 is Saturdays, Oct. 7 through Nov. 18 (no class on Oct. 28) from 12:30 to 1 p.m. or 1 to 1:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Oct. 2. Fees are $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Goal Soccer School — Tiny Kickers

The Tiny Kickers program is designed for 3 to 5 year olds. The aim is replicate the backyard environment in which young soccer players feel most comfortable. Budding athletes will gradually be introduced to the benefits of soccer. Coaches are local professionals who are highly experienced in teaching this age group. The session is Saturdays (Oct. 7 through 28) from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Fee is $60 resident/$70 non-resident. Meet at Wolfe Park’s Utility Field, behind tennis courts. Remember to wear cleats or sneakers and bring plenty of water.

Garden Smarts

Join Master Gardener Renee Marsh for another round of informative and inspiring classes to get your little acre looking its’ best. Classes will be held at St. Jude Parish Center.

Perennial Gardening will be Oct. 17 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This class will take you through the fundamentals of soil and light requirements and how to select the right plants. We will also look at how to properly plant perennials, how to maintain your garden through the seasons including pruning and pest management. Finally, we will review some low maintenance plants that thrive in our climate. The fee is $40 for residents.