MPD reminds residents of child safety seat law changes

With the change of season also comes a change in laws related to child passenger seat usage in Connecticut.

And the Monroe Police Department is asking residents with children in their vehicles to take heed of the new regulations, which most agree will create a safer environment for children ages 9 and younger riding in vehicles.

“Studies have shown that these new regulations will make it safer for children,” sad Det. Nicole Buckley, one of three department members who are certified child passenger safety technician.

Effective Oct. 1, the state’s new child restraint requirements under the new law are:

Children under two years of age or less than 30 pounds must be in a rear-facing child restraint.

Children two to four years of age or 30 through 39 pounds must be in a rear- or forward-facing child restraint.

Children five to seven years of age or 40 through 59 pounds must be in a rear- or forward-facing restraint or a booster seat secured by a lap-and-shoulder seat belt.

Children eight to 15 years old and at least 60 pounds must be in a child restraint or wearing a seat belt.

The new law will also require all child restraints be equipped with a five-point harness and prohibits the placement of children in rear-facing restraints in the front seat of vehicles with functional passenger side airbags. As under existing state law, all child-restraint systems must be approved by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Most other states already have these laws in place,” said Buckley during the department’s free car seat safety check up session last Wednesday at police headquarters.

Buckley said the department is required to hold such sessions throughout the year as part a grant Monroe police received. The grant money is used to purchase child car seats and equipment, said Buckley. Having the extra car seats and equipment, she said, allows the department to repair or replace, for free, and child car seats that have been recalled or are expired.

“We do donate the child car seats to people who cannot afford them,” said Buckley, adding that this year’s grant allowed for the purchase of 16 new child car seats, infant to booster.

The new laws were celebrated last week during a AAA news conference marking National CPS Week, when AAA Northeast and the AAA Allied Group joined law enforcement, medical professionals and other traffic safety advocates to highlight the new regulations.

Among those participating in the conference Nick Aysseh, a community outreach educator and licensed CPS tech who worked on the original CPS with Rep. Brenda Kupchick of Fairfield; and Kevin Borrup, associate director of the Injury Prevention Center affiliated with Childrens’ Medical Hospital, Hartford.

During the last legislative session, AAA, along with a broad group of traffic safety stakeholders, testified in favor of legislation, which now bring Connecticut in line with the latest research and best thinking from leading child safety advocates, both locally and nationwide. The AAA Clubs of Connecticut credit lawmakers for making a strong statement in support of child and traffic safety with the passage of the new law.

Connecticut becomes the eighth state nationally, and fifth in 2017, to accept the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics that advocates children remain in rear-facing car seats up to age two.

The new booster seat provision makes Connecticut the 35th state to follow the recommendation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in keeping children in booster seats up to age 8. Two additional states require up to age 9.

AAA also notes virtually all children, who were properly restrained in rear-facing and booster seats under Connecticut’s old law, can remain in that same seat under the new law. The old law required infants to ride rear-facing up to 1 year and 20 pounds; and in booster seats up to 7 years and 60 pounds.

People who break the law will receive an infraction for their first violation and a fine of up to $199 for their second violation. Each violation after that will be a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $2,000, or both. To view House Bill No 6956 (An Act Concerning the Use of Child Restraint Systems), visit http://bit.ly/2xk8hH5.

Residents can make an appointment with Monroe police, Monday through Friday, to have a child car safety seat installed or check a present installation. Call the department at (203) 261-3622.