Senior notes: Sept. 29-Oct. 6

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

 

Friday, Sept. 29

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

Saturday, Sept. 30

Columbus Day/Center closed/No transportation

Monday, Oct. 2

9 Poker

9:30 Hairdresser

9:30 Tai Chi — Beginners

9:30 Quilting

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

2 Left, Center, Right Game

Tuesday, Oct. 3

8:30 Intermediate Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Beginners Yoga

10 Mexican Train

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, Oct. 4

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

9:30 Voice Lessons

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Current Events

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

1:30 Writing Workshop

2 Book Club

6 Bachata

7 COA

Thursday, Oct. 5

9: Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

11 Gentle Yoga

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

Friday, Oct. 6

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Trip Registration

9:30 Hairdresser

10 Knit & Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1 Chorus

 

2017 Trips

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders

April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria

April 20-27 Bermuda cruise (presentation Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.)

Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California

Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival

 

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford Oct. 7 to Oct. 15. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.

 

