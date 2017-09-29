Senior notes: Sept. 29-Oct. 6

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.
Friday, Sept. 29
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Knit & Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1 Chorus
Saturday, Sept. 30
Columbus Day/Center closed/No transportation
Monday, Oct. 2
9 Poker
9:30 Hairdresser
9:30 Tai Chi — Beginners
9:30 Quilting
10:30 Pickleball
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Bingo
2 Left, Center, Right Game
Tuesday, Oct. 3
8:30 Intermediate Yoga
9:30 Trip Registration
10 Beginners Yoga
10 Mexican Train
1:30 Bridge
Wednesday, Oct. 4
9 TRIAD Walkers
9 Pinochle
9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate
9:30 Voice Lessons
11 Stretch and Strengthen
11 Current Events
11 Canasta
1 Quilting
1:30 Bridge
1:30 Writing Workshop
2 Book Club
6 Bachata
7 COA
Thursday, Oct. 5
9: Poker
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Chess
9:30 Mah Jongg
10 Ceramics
11 Gentle Yoga
12:30 Movie
12:30 Duplicate Bridge
1:30 Bridge
Friday, Oct. 6
9:15 Easy Does It
9:30 Trip Registration
9:30 Hairdresser
10 Knit & Crochet
12:30 Mah Jongg
1 Pickleball
1 Chorus
2017 Trips
Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise
Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino
Dec. 5-7 — A Lancaster Christmas
2018
March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders
April 12-21 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria
April 20-27 Bermuda cruise (presentation Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.)
Sept. 9-17 Treasures of Northern California
Oct. 11-26 Albuquerque Balloon Festival
Christ the Redeemer bus trips
Bus trip to Memphis all are welcome. Christ The Redeemer Knights of Columbus Milford Oct. 7 to Oct. 15. Nine days eight nights to Memphis $743 includes motorcoach transportation, eight nights lodging, 14 meals, admission to Graceland, Sun Studio, Rock n’ Soul Museum Tour of Memphis, free time on Beale Street, four nights at a Tunica area casino. Call John Benard for information and flier at (203) 877-2737.