P&Z OKs Monroe Turnpike office proposal, catering venue

Two development proposals earned unanimous approvals from the Monroe Planning & Zoning Commission last Thursday.

Both proposals were covered in detail at previous commission meetings. One calls for converting two residential buildings into commercial office space. The two structures are located at 233-235 Monroe Turnpike and are in an area that otherwise dominated by commercial development. The property’s owner, EEE Equities of Trumbull, seeks to convert the residences to low-density office space.

In giving approval, the commission voted to require EEE Equities to include a 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the front of the property. Several businesses along the Route 111 corridor already have sidewalks, although the ones that abut this property do not.

“As part of the building permit process, the developer will need to show compliance with the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” said commission Chairman William Porter.

The ADA requires, among other things, office spaces to have features such as wheelchair ramps and elevators in multistory buildings.

The second proposal approved by the commission would add a 1,900-square-foot catering facility to the current Jennie’s Pizzeria. It is housed within the Center One Eleven, a shopping complex located at 360-380 Monroe Turnpike.

The plan includes a request for a 12% reduction in required parking spaces at Center One Eleven. However, the catering facility will operate during times when the center’s other businesses are closed.

The commission devoted the bulk of the meeting to a proposal at 178 Main St., which houses the Monroe Car Wash & Detail Center. Its owner, Soundview Capital Management, wants to move its detailing tent from the front to the side of the property. It also wants to install eight car-vacuuming stations next to the tent.

Soundview’s proposal, as outlined by Shelton civil engineer and landscape architect Jim Swift, would also revamp how cars enter, move around inside, and exit the facility. At the request of the commission from its earlier meeting, Swift’s firm moved the property’s exit northward.

Also at the commission’s request, Swift reviewed the site plan with representatives of the state Department of Transportation.

“The DOT had no comment or opinion on the location of the exit, but noted that it had to be an exit-only,” Swift said.

An additional change made at the request of the commission was the addition of a red maple tree at the front of the property. Swift also added a split-rail fence at the property’s south end to better delineate it from the neighboring business, a liquor store.

In a separate matter, the commission approved several proposed amendments to the zoning text governing time limits and extensions related to Certificates of Zoning Compliance. These rules apply to projects involving both residential and non-residential properties.