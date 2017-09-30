Enchanted Forest back at Discovery Zone

The woods will soon come alive for children at the fifth annual Enchanted Forest at Webb Mountain Discovery Zone Sunday, Oct. 8.

Children can dress up in their Halloween costumes and families will be escorted by fairies and elves to meet a 5-foot-tall frog, a Native American and many more friends stationed along the trails to tell about their lives in the forest past and present.

“The Enchanted Forest” will offer three different time slots to accommodate as many children as possible. Each child will receive a “passport” upon arrival and will fill their pages as they meet characters from the past like a colonial farmer and characters of the present such as turtles and owls.

Session one runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m., session two from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and session three from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The cost for each child participating is $6. Parking is limited to 30 cars, so carpooling is encouraged.

Webb Mountain Discovery Zone is located at 71 Webb Circle in Monroe. It opened in 2007 to promote outdoor exploration and learning in a hands-on environment. The Discovery Zone has easy to walk trails of more than four miles on 171 acres with 28-learning stations and a self-directed scavenger hunt that was created by Hank Gruner, vice president of programs for the Connecticut Science Center in Harford with the assistance of Connecticut State Archeologist Nick Bellantoni. The Discovery Zone entrance is separate from Webb Mountain Park.