Girls soccer: Masuk knocks off Pomperaug Panthers, 3-2

The Masuk High girls soccer team got first-half goals from Kaitlyn Infante (30:21) and Gia DeLorenzo (22:35) and a second-half tally from Paige Jellife (24:15) to built up a 3-0 lead, before holding on for a 3-2 South-West Conference win over Pomperaug on Thursday night at Benedict Field.

Pomperaug (5-2) rallied from the deficit by getting goals from Olivia Farina and Olivia Paulison in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Masuk (5-1-2) held an 11-10 margin in shots.

Pomperaug goalkeeper Caitlyn Murphy made five saves as did her counterpart, Jennifer Jacovino.

“We knew they were going to keep coming at us,” said Masuk coach Eleanor Brainard, who guided the Panthers to the Class L state championship game last year. “We both came into this game with pretty much the same records and had beaten common opponents. We were able to hold up defensively late in the game and that gave us a chance at the win.”