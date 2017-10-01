Police reports: Sept. 18-24

The Monroe Police Department responded to 23 alarms, 28 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.

Monday, Sept. 18

9:18 a.m. — A black bear was reportedly seen running across the roadway on Route 25, just north of Northbrook Condominiums. Police referred the report to the animal control officer.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

7:47 a.m. — A Porters Hill Road resident reported a 2016 Jeep Larado was stolen. The owner said it was last seen at 10 p.m. the previous day, and the keys were left inside. Police are investigating.

2:17 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25. No injuries were reported.

7:33 p.m. — Police said a semi-truck side swiped a construction sand barrel on Route 111 near St. Jude. There was no police action. No injuries were reported.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

2:23 p.m. — Police are investigating the reported theft of a backpack blower off a trailer that was on Wells Road.

7:23 p.m. — An investigation into two separate motor vehicle accidents — one a serious head-on collision — on Route 111 led to the arrest of Domenick Richard Uva, 24, of Bridgeport on numerous charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Police said Uva was driving on Route 111 when he rear-ended another vehicle. After this accident, police said Uva left the scene, driving off on Route 111. Police said Uva must have drove into the opposite lane, hitting another vehicle head on. This accident ended up closing a portion of Route 111 for some time, said police. Uva failed a field sobriety test at the scene, said police, and was arrested on several charges. For the first accident, Uva was charged with evading the scene of an accident, having no insurance and following too close. As a result of the second accident, Uva was arrested for driving under the influence, having no insurance and failure to drive right. Uva posted a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in superior court on Oct. 2. There were no injuries in the first accident, and only minor injuries in the second accident, according to police.

Thursday, Sept. 21

8:37 a.m. — Jesenia DeJesus, 39, called police to turn herself in on a warrant for failure to pay or plead not guilty on charges of creating a public disturbance. DeJesus posted a $180 bond and is scheduled to appear in superior court on Sept. 28.

Friday, Sept. 22

11:04 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident in which one car rolled over against a tree at the intersection of Elm Street and Purdy Hill Road. No injuries were reported.

12:03 p.m. — Police are investigating the possible theft of items from a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee. Police said the vehicle was entered and gone through sometime between 1 p.m. the previous day and 10:30 a.m. that day.

4:19 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident occurred on Route 25 in the parking lot of Country Pizza along Route 25. No injuries were reported.

5:18 p.m. — A Lorraine Drive resident reported that someone drove a vehicle in their backyard, doing “donuts,” sometime between the previous night and the afternoon of Sept. 22. Police are investigating.

Saturday, Sept. 23

1:27 a.m. — A Chadwick Court resident reported that eight youths smashed the back window of a 1995 F250. The person said that the youths were no longer at the scene. Police said the caller had no description of what they were wearing or what they were driving. Police are investigating.

1:39 a.m. — A traffic stop on Purdy Hill Road near Old Newtown Road led to the arrest of David Lawrence Michelin Jr., 36, of Monroe, on a charge of driving under the influence. Michelin Jr. posted $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in superior court on Oct. 3.

11:21 p.m. — Police arrested Nicholas Joseph Velotti Jr., 39, of Monroe, for driving under the influence. Police said another driver reported observing another vehicle driving erratically. Police later stopped the vehicle in question, which was being driven by Velotti Jr. He failed a field sobriety test, said police, and was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to signal. Velotti Jr. was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in superior court on Oct. 3.