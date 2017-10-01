Monroe Courier

Fall foliage hike, exploration Oct. 22

Park Ranger Dave Solek will lead a foliage hike on Oct. 22. — Marven Moss photo

Monroe’s annual Fall Foliage Hike and Exploration led by Park Ranger Dave Solek is set for the newly-refurbished Chalk Hill Nature Trail Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

“Connecticut’s woodlands are poised to present a brilliant display of colors this fall given spring and summer rainfall amounts and moderate temperatures,” boasts the Connecticut Office of Tourism.  

The Monroe outing offers families and leaf-peepers a great opportunity for seasonal photos. There is no charge. Hikers are asked to assemble at 1:45 p.m. behind the former Chalk Hill School at 375 Fan Hill Road where parking is available.     

Over a tree-lined route covering about a third-of-a-mile and terrain suitable for all ages and abilities, hikers are invited to explore two old mine shafts and a landmark called Whale Rock.

Ranger Dave’s commentary also identifies the trees, ferns and wildflowers that overlay the site.

A team led by Brendon Stuart upgraded the trail and amphitheater seating earlier this summer as an Eagle Scout project.

The outing is co-sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department, Conservation and Water Resources Commission and Land Trust and Tree Conservancy.

Monroe’s Junior League converted the site into a nature preserve in the early 1980s.

