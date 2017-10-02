Service providers hold information session on energy efficiency

Area homeowners are invited to attend a free information session at the Energize Connecticut Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m. to learn how to take advantage of energy efficiency and renewable energy opportunities. The Energize Connecticut Center is located at 122 Universal Drive North in North Haven. A light lunch will be provided and children will be given a tour of the center.

Operation Fuel and several energy efficiency providers are teaming up to demonstrate energy savings opportunities to homeowners. A variety of special programs, grants and incentives are available to homeowners interested in lowering their monthly energy costs. The information session is modeled on similar ones that the coalition previously hosted in eastern Connecticut.

Presenters from United Illuminating (UI), a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc., will participate at the Oct. 14 event. UI offers opportunities for households to realize long-term savings through energy efficiency and weatherization services. Energy assistance and other programs that support lower-income households will be explained.

Operation Fuel is one of the co-hosts of the event. Now in its 40th year, Operation Fuel is a statewide nonprofit organization that provides emergency energy assistance year-round to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in financial crisis. For more information on Operation Fuel, go to operationfuel.org.

Neighborhood Housing Services (NHS) of New Haven also will make a presentation at the seminar.