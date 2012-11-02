As town’s emergency shelter, the Monroe Senior Center offers warmth, TV, WiFi, food — and new friendships

Doris David of Monroe was giving consideration to sleeping at the Monroe Senior Center on Thursday night, as she chatted with newly-found friends at the facility at about 9 p.m.

There was no electricity at her home or at her daughter’s home in Stratford, where she had spent the night of the storm, due to all the tree damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. The Monroe Senior Center is the town’s emergency overnight shelter.

“Having no lights is one thing but the cold is unbearable,” said David, with temperatures expected to dip into the low 40s overnight.

David, like a lot of people in the region, isn’t very happy with the utility companies. She has called both Connecticut Light and Power and, due to the location of her daughter’s home, the United Illuminating Co. “I’ve gotten the run-around. They have their people go on TV at news conferences just to keep you quiet,” said David, a retired art teacher who taught at all three elementary schools in Monroe.

She blamed the utility companies’ response on “poor management,” saying that line workers aren’t getting enough direction from their superiors. “They’re waiting for orders,” she said.

“Couldn’t take another day without power”

Benjamin Brown of Monroe also was thinking of spending his first night at the shelter on Thursday. The retired electrical engineer said he was enjoying the chance to meet some new people.

Brown has been staying at his house without electricity, but after three nights has reached the limit. “I couldn’t take another day without power,” he said. “I was a nervous wreck.”

Still, he looks forward to being able to return to a house with electricity soon. “I hope this is my last night here,” Brown said.

Scrabble and pie

Eileen Fox and Betty Hall, two sisters who live in Monroe, were playing scrabble at the senior center.

“It’s freezing in our house,” Fox said. “And having no electricity is getting old.” She had just purchased a quantity of meat and stored it in her freezer. Plus, to make matters worse, she’s been dealing with a cell-phone provider that is having trouble providing coverage due to storm-related problems.

The sisters have visited the senior center a few times to keep warm and mingle, but are still sleeping at their house. “We’re meeting new people,” Hall said. “Everyone is very friendly. But we’re hoping the power will come on soon.”

Fox said members of a local church dropped off six apple crumb pies at the center for guests and visitors to eat the other night. They both raved about the pie.

Hall joked she had thought of a new way to make it through the ordeal. “I can go home and self-medicate with all the Halloween candy,” she said.

Thinking optimistically

Catherine Luett of Monroe was hoping her electricity might have gone on during the past few hours. She said power is being returned to more homes in town, and someone had just implied this may have happened in the neighborhood where she lives.

“I would get to go home and turn up the thermostat and take a hot shower — and do a dance,” Luett said with optimism.

She’s been visiting the senior center regularly since the power went out, recharging electronic devices and talking with people. She’s enjoyed the chili and apple pie — and the conversation. “They’re wonderful here,” Luett said.

Outage duration and cold temps

Barbara Yeager, town social and services director, was uncertain how many people would spend the night at the senior center on Thursday.

The shelter had five overnight guests on Monday (the night of the storm), 12 on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. Yeager, who planned to sleep there Thursday, thinks the number of overnight guests likely will increase as the power outage drags on and temperatures go down.

During the day and evening, lots of people are dropping by to recharge their laptops and cell phones, and to take advantage of the WiFi. There’s also food — and the opportunity to chat with people facing the same challenge. The center has a large-screen TV as well. For those staying overnight, men and women sleep on cots in separate rooms at the center. People should bring their own bedding (sheets, blankets and pillow).





A place to recharge

Allison Matula of Monroe, a volunteer with Monroe’s Community Emergency Response Team, was welcoming people to the center on Thursday night.

“It’s good to have a place where people can come in to recharge everything, even their own energy,” Matula said. “They come in to get warm, watch TV, get a hot meal and drink some coffee.”

David, the retired teacher, agreed with all the others that the Monroe Senior Center staff and volunteers have been helpful and accommodating. She said her neighbors also have reached out to her during the crisis.

“Everyone is trying to help out others,” she said.