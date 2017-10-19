Gypsy Funk Squad, belly dancers perform

The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull.

Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original psychedelic surprises … done belly style. The emphasis is on fun, dancing and a good time.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.