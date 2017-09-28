Governor’s veto ‘irresponsible at best and actively harmful at worst’

State Rep. JP Sredzinski (R-112) condemned the governor’s decision to veto the Republican budget that passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support.

The governor’s veto means that a state budget will not be in effect by the Oct. 1 ECS payment deadline and a majority of towns will see across the board cuts in municipal aid, education funding, and elimination of core government services.

“Even though the governor declared his intention to veto early on, we were still hoping he would set aside partisan politics and do what is best for the State of Connecticut,” said Rep. Sredzinski, who had advocated all year for a budget that protected current levels of funding for every municipality.

“Unfortunately for families across the state, he refused to do so, and now many towns will suffer funding cuts as a result of the governor’s draconian executive order,” said Sredzinski. “It is also a major disappointment that the governor would not even use this bipartisan budget as a blueprint for future negotiations on a consensus budget. To reject the only budget plan that made it through the legislature is irresponsible at best and actively harmful to Connecticut at worst – he has just stamped his seal of approval on the crisis faced by municipalities and people who depend on core state services.”

The legislature has the option of voting to override the governor’s veto in a legislative session likely to be convened at some point in October.

“I am not deterred in my fight for a good deal for Monroe and Newtown,” added Sredzinski. “I will continue to push my Democratic colleagues to support this bipartisan budget that fully funds local schools and municipalities.”

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski represents the 112th General Assembly district communities of Monroe and Newtown and serves as Ranking Member on the General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee.