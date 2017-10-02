Editorial: Breaking the silence

Wearing a stunning dress and high heels with her hair neatly coiffed and makeup just so, Lara Logan looked like a cross between a princess, an angel or a petite super model when she addressed some 500 guests at a luncheon at the Waterview in Monroe.

She stood at the podium and captivated the audience with with her intimate tone and South African accent. But the story she told bore no resemblance to anything privileged or angelic. Logan spoke about her experience when covering celebrations in Tahrir Square in 2011 for 60 Minutes. A mob surrounded her and her team, and she became separated from her crew except for her photographer, whom she held onto for dear life.

Then he, too, became separated from her. She endured a brutal and sustained sexual assault and beating by the mob. All the while she could hear cameras clicking as people snapped photos of the assault and shot video.

Logan described the attack on Sept. 19 at the 20th anniversary Speaking of Women luncheon to benefit the Center for Family Justice. The center provides domestic violence and sexual assault recovery and response services to people in the local area and across Connecticut.

Instead of covering Tahrir Square for a segment on 60 Minutes, Logan had become the story, a journalist’s worst fear. Not only did she become the story, but it came just shy of taking her life.

When the mob started pulling her to the ground and tearing at her hair, her clothes, her body, she tried to run but they pressed in on her, making escape impossible. She could feel them tearing off every garment she was wearing and violently touching the most private parts of her bed.

She felt her life slipping away from the pain, the fear, the shame, the brutality. But thoughts of her baby and her toddler back at home flooded her mind. She couldn’t allow her children to believe she had given up on them without the fight of her. She clutched her photographer, Irreparably damaging her hand, and she refused to give up.

When she could hold no more, a group of Egyptian women and soldiers intervened and helped her escape. She awoke in a hospital, thinking of her children and husband and keeping hope alive. After treatment and recovery she returned to work at 60 Minutes. Instead of burying the nightmare she spoke forthrightly about it. Her attackers would not define her.

Logan found the courage to speak for her sake and for survivors everywhere who have been violated but deserve a happy life.

October is Domestic Violence Prevention Month with vigils planned around the state. But domestic violence prevention should be practiced every minute of every day until the outrage stops. Logan’s breaking the silence will help bring that day closer.