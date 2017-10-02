Letter: Supporting Ken Kellogg for first selectman

To the Editor:

I am submitting this letter in support of Ken Kellogg as our town’s next first selectman. I have been a member of Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Services for many years and currently serve the town as the EMS Commission chairman.

I have worked with Ken on several large projects and admire his dedication as a responsible, hardworking and very knowledgeable person. He has the leadership skills that keep project teams focused on meeting goals and objectives in a timely and fiscally responsible manner. His reputation is one of trust, dependability and getting things done right the first time.

As EMS Commission liaison with the Town Council, Ken has supported the needs of EMS handling in excess of 1,400 emergency calls annually. As a paramedic and former EMS captain, Ken’s understanding of emergency services has led the town in providing 24-hour advanced life support service with licensed paramedics, advanced CPR equipment, updated patient transport devices and a scheduled ambulance replacement program meeting Monroe’s growing needs.

He chaired an EMS Facilities workgroup with several committee members including myself and an architectural and engineering firm. This resulted in a plan of action presented to, and approved by, the Town Council.

In addition, his efforts with our state representative resulted in a $500,000 state of Connecticut STEAP grant to be used for needed EMS facility improvements. Ken is the chairman of the Finance, Health, Education and Public Safety subcommittee which has done much for those in need in our Town. He also is the chairman of the Town Strategic Planning Committee responsible for the town departments’ three and five-year plans.

Having been a participant, I recognized Ken’s executive management and leadership skills for bringing out the best course of direction, analyzing risks and developing action plans.

The old proverb “knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens” best describes Ken, as he gives the best of his talents and skills while developing needed relationships so essential in serving our town residents.

From my personal experience, I ask for your support for Ken Kellogg who has demonstrated his abilities with a successful record of accomplishments. Combined with the knowledge of our town’s operations, employees and volunteer groups, I am confident Ken Kellogg will do an outstanding job as our next Monroe first selectman.

John Brenna

Chairman