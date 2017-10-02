Letter: Arts in the Park program a success

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Monroe Department of Parks and Recreation and Commission, we would like to say thank you to the many area residents that came out to support the Summer Concert Series and theatrical productions held at Wolfe Park.

The weather clearly was not our friend on Friday evenings during the month of July that forced us to change plans for three of the concerts. Even with all of that, we had a very successful season and welcomed hundreds to the manicured lawns of Wolfe Park for evenings of great entertainment. We were fortunate to engage a range of talent from Sawyer Fredericks to the tribute band Eaglemania.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the support of Monroe residents and our sponsors who believe the arts are important to the community. Those who contributed were Lewis Associates and National Energy Discounters (soprano level); Jay M. Diamond/Managing Principal, Investmark Advisory Group, Newtown Savings Bank and Stepney Hardware (alto level); A1 Construction, David & Roni Dellacato and Robert & Amy Primorac (tenor level); DiBlasi Associates, P.C. – Structural Engineers, Nick Kapoor, Fred & Plescia/Southbury Printing Centre in memory of Marion & Fred Plescia, Lisa Santiana, David Walker, and Barbara & Peter Young (baritone level); L.A. Barnaby & Sons, Alyce Block in memory of Burton Block, Dayton family, Christina & Scott Hansen, Lawren Hubel in memory of Celia Baker, Charles Kuintzle, Lapine family, Monroe Pediatric Group, Marvin Moss in memory of Annie Moss, Melissa Nichols, Valerie Palmieri, Jerry & Cindy Rodriguez in memory of Dennis Galatie, Michael & Valerie Sim, Barbara Thompson & Bruno Stroili in memory of lost loved ones, Wittenberger Family (bass level); Clara Basso, Charlotte Braccio, Joseph & Greta Deangelis, Fran & Helen Degnan, Joanne Erdman, C. Alexis Freeman in memory of Arnold & Susan Lee Freeman, Linda & John Fuller, Genevieve Gallo, Patricia Hawley, Irene’s Flower Shop, Carol Johnson, Grace S. Keniston, Alexandra Mack, J. Madar, the Murphys, Karin & Ed Nadriczny, Lena E. Ormond, Tiffany & Fernando Pena, the Richer family, Lou & Lori Segal, Andrew Sentementes, Carl & Pat Tomchik, Riley & Christine Wilson, and David & Linda Wishko (choir level). To all of you, we say thank you and we look forward to a successful 2018.

Frank Cooper