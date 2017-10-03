Monroe Courier

Scarecrow Festival and corn maze at Plasko’s Farm

The annual Scarecrow Festival will take place at Plasko’s Farm, 670 Daniels Farm Road in Trumbull.

The 19th annual Scarecrow Festival will take place on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,  at Plasko’s Farm. 670 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. Free admission.

The Festival features the popular Make Your Own Scarecrow, games, food community booths, hay rides, crafters and food, including homemade ice cream.

The corn maze has more than 1 1/2 miles of twists and turns. A portion of the maze admission benefits the Swim Across the Sound.

For more information or to participate, email [email protected]

