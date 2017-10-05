A Supernatural Evening with Jeff Belanger

Emmy-nominated host of New England Legends on PBS, Ghostvillage.com founder, and Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures writer to offer an evening of true ghost stories, research, and evidence from around the world.

Jeff Belanger will explore the unexplained with a multi-media lecture, Q&A, and book signing at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Thursday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.

One of the most visible and prolific paranormal researchers today, the journalist has interviewed thousands of eyewitnesses to paranormal occurrences. Belanger is the award-winning, Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of New England Legends on PBS.

Belanger is the founder of Ghostvillage.com, the Web’s most popular paranormal destination, according to Google, and is a noted speaker and media personality. He is also the host of the cable/Web talk show, 30 Odd Minutes. Belanger has written for newspapers like The Boston Globe and USA Today and is the series writer and researcher for Ghost Adventures on the Travel Channel.

Belanger’s talk will include images, audio clips, and video from some of the world’s most infamous haunts plus a question and answer session for the audience. He will also have autographed books available for purchase.

“I can’t wait to haunt the Trumbull Library,” Jeff Belanger said. “We’ll dim the lights, talk about the ghost experience, and see the evidence and theories regarding the paranormal. I’ve spoken on the topic of the supernatural all over the world — there’s nothing like sharing in this discussion in person.”

In January of 2014, he was asked to give a prestigious TEDx talk in New York City. This event is offered free to the public. Register on the library’s website, trumbullct-library.org or call 203-452-5197 to guarantee seating.