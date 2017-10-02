Girls volleyball: Masuk defeats Bunnell High in four sets

The Masuk High girls volleyball team completed a regular-season South-West Conference sweep of Bunnell on Monday night, and, in the process, the Panthers brought their record to 5-5.

Masuk won on game scores of 25-23, 15-25, 25-17 and 25-19.

“We’ve been improving game by game,” said Masuk coach Bryan Coloma. “Not having a game last Friday gave us a chance to have a good practice and it helped us tonight.”

Leading the way for the winners was junior middle hitter Brianna Craig, who had 11 kills and five blocks.

Maria Castro-Rodriquez had 10 digs and five service aces.

Ana Castro-Rodriguez had 32 assists, plus a pair of service aces.

Bunnell was paced by Gabby Shannon, who had 20 digs and 18 assists.

Alisa Delaney had 20 digs, along with three service aces.

Maura Kelly had 20 digs and six kills.

The loss dropped Bunnell to 5-3.

“We actually played a little better tonight than when we met the first time (Masuk also won by a 3-1 score back on Sept. 8),” said Bunnell coach Maite Mendizabal.

“They came in here with fire, obviously looking to beat us again. I thought we defended well and stayed with them at times. It was just that fourth game that killed us.”