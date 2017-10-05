Nichols Garden Club to hold October meeting, welcomes non-members

The Nichols Garden Club October meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m.

Eva Chiamulera, senior landscape architect of Austin Ganim Landscape Design, LLC in Fairfield, will share her wealth of knowledge and experience with planting spring bulb combinations of tulip blends and daffodils from Colorblends Wholesale Flowerbulbs in Bridgeport. A variety of flowering bulbs will be available for purchase at the meeting.

Non-members interested in learning about spring bulbs, or about the Nichols Garden Club are welcome to attend and should contact the club at [email protected] or call 203-590-2232 in advance to plan for seating.

Note that this meeting will be held at the McClinch Family Center at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, in Trumbull, due to unavailability at the Starkweather (Nichols Improvement Association) house.