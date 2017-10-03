Girls soccer: Masuk coach Brainard greets new rival

In 22 years of coaching girls soccer at Masuk High, Eleanor Brainard has seen her share of coaches come and leave with opposing teams in the South-West Conference.

Each new one has always presented a challenge for her players.

Last Thursday night, Brainard welcomed a new member of the SWC girls soccer coaching ranks to Benedict Field.

Pomperaug’s Jillian Cipriano, a player at the school from 2006-08, was on the opposite sideline so you knew that coaching strategy would be among the key components in the contest.

After building up a 3-0 lead, the Panthers from Masuk had to hold on tight and ratchet up their defense to come out with a 3-2 win.

Brainard knew improving to 5-1-2 wasn’t going to be easy.

“We may have made the Class M state finals last year (before losing to St. Joe’s of Trumbull), but we did graduate seven players,” Brainard said.

“We just knew that this game was going to be a difficult one for us, especially because we’re a young team and there always a good opponent.”

The key to the win was how well Masuk did defend against the 5-1 Panthers from Southbury who, in those five previous wins, had found a way to put the ball in the back of the net,

Cipriano knew her team would be tested by a Masuk squad, one very finely-tuned by Brainard.

“We came in here after having scored a ton of goals,” Cipriano said. “I’m just so proud of these kids for coming back. When you’re down 3-0, that’s like looking up the side of a mountain.

“We had a definite game plan for them. We weren’t just going to look for long balls. I thought we could play them well through the middle because we have some good, skilled players here.

“It was also nice going up against Eleanor as a coach for the first time. I’d played against her and knew what a competitive coach she is.”

It might’ve taken a little over 10 minutes for Masuk to do some damage. Once the Panthers did, they picked up two goals in the span of less than eight minutes to garner a 2-0 lead.

Kaitlyn Infante took a crossing pass from Kacey Lawrence at the 30:31, got by a defender before beating Pomperaug keeper Caitlyn Murphy for a 1-0 lead.

Gia DeLorenzo scored after getting a through ball from Lawrence at 22:35 to increase that advantage to 2-0. Masuk took seven, first-half shots, forcing Murphy to make four saves.

When Paige Jellife’s high, rising shot found its mark a little under 16 minutes into the second half, Masuk had secured a 3-0 edge.

But Brainard and her team also realized that a three-goal lead against Pomperaug wasn’t a safe enough distance.

Pomperaug was about to come back.

Olivia Farina made it 3-1 when she knocked a shot in after getting behind Masuk keeper Jennifer Jacovino at 19:14, as freshman Cameron Drew picked up the assist.

The visitors weren’t through yet.

A 20-yard kick from the right side by Olivia Paulison found its way home with 6:45 remaining, and suddenly Pomperaug was within a goal of tying the game.

Masuk’s defense tightened a bit more, avoiding several scoring opportunities and one shot was off the crossbar.

Pomperaug’s seven second-half shots closed the margin down to 11-10 in favor of Masuk.

Each keeper finished with five saves.

“As a team, we’re still one of those works in progress,” Brainard said. “There’s always something presented to us that we need to work on. I thought that Pomperaug was a good, solid team.

“We needed to defend well tonight and Chloe Shawah gave us one of those games. She was able to shut down their offense when we needed it. We’re young and we’re going to make mistakes.”

With some big games on the horizon, including contests with Barlow and Newtown, Brainard realizes that her troops need to mature quickly.