Boys soccer: Masuk passes test with 2-0 win

Masuk High’s boys soccer team continues to win.

The Panthers may have been tested a bit by visiting Immaculate of Danbury on Tuesday night, but they held the opposition scoreless for the seventh time this season and prevailed 2-0.

Ryan Winkler scored both goals – one in each half – as Masuk improved to 8-0-1.

Ryan Hodska and Maxwell Mastrorocco both had assists.

Many of the victories have been lopsided, as the Panthers have outscored opponents 49-2 but against Immaculate it was a different story.

Masuk coach Antonio Viscuso was not surprised.

“You know it’s going to be a hard game. Every single time it’s a hard game,” said Viscuso, adding that Immaculate is well-coached and gives his team a fight and a close battle each time the SWC rivals meet. “They definitely shut us down for a little bit and were stopping our high octane offense.

The stingy defensive play of back-liners Mastrorocco, Matthew Machan, Aidan McShane and Zachary McCollum limited the Mustangs’ chances.

Goalkeeper Sam Forsythe kept it a clean sheet with a sliding save after he charged out to block a shot attempt on a 50-50 ball with just under three minutes remaining in regulation.

“You can’t win championships without a great defense and right now we’re showing that,” Viscuso said.

And it can be argued that a team stands a better chance of winning it all if it heads into the postseason having been tested, as was the case in this contest.

“It gets us prepared,” Viscuso said of the challenge.

Winkler has been Masuk’s go-to scorer this year, and he said finding the back of the net is key to allowing the defense to do its thing.

“I kind of takes pressure off the defense do they can relax and play their game,” Winkler said of getting a lead.

Winkler, Hodska, Thomas Hooker and Colin Davis led the attack.

The Panthers had chances to pad the lead, as Hodska narrowly missed over the top and Hooker set up Winkler for a goal that was waved off on an offside call.

Masuk left the field following the win over the Mustangs preparing to face two more tough conference rivals: Joel Barlow of Redding and Newtown.

Viscuso’s squad, following a Thursday visit to unbeaten Barlow, will host Newtown, which suffered its first loss in a 2-1 setback to New Milford, on Tuesday.

“We’ve just got to keep coming in with the same intensity and play hard,” Mastrorocco said.

Another senior leader on the team, Stephen Murphy, is enjoying the success the Panthers have had and doesn’t take it for granted.

“It’s a lot of fun. I’ve been on the other end of it and it’s not a good time,” Murphy said.

To this point, it’s been a season of good times for the Panthers.