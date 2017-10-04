Masuk High Merit Semi-Finalists, Commended Scholars

Monroe Courier

October 4, 2017

Masuk High School announced the students who were recognized as National Merit Semi-Finalists and Commended Scholars.

Above, Masuk High Principal Joseph Kobza, far left, with National Merit Semi-Finalists, from left, Kyle Immel, William Santee, Chloe Shawah, Katherine Lee, Nisha Honnaya. These students were among the very top performers on the nationwide PSAT/NMSQT Test Administration.

Above, Masuk High Principal Joseph Kobza, far left, with Commended Scholars, from left, Michael Hayes, Sloane Burling, Sabrina Lemm, Brianna Mulloy, Kaitlyn Infante, Soorya Chenthilnathan, Alexander Massaro, Wen Jay Lim and Elias Levy. Matthew Pearson is missing from the photo. These students who were recognized as Commended National Merit Students and/or National Hispanic Recognition Students based on an excellent performance on their PSAT/NMSQT test scores.

