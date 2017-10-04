Library calling all Halloween decorators

Please note the library is no longer open on Wednesdays due to budget cuts.

Call for Halloween decorators

Children in grades six through 12 interested in putting up Halloween decorations are asked to come by the library on Friday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m. The library will provide the decorations but need some children to come by to get the Teen Space ready for the holiday. Registration is required and limited to 12.

Sensory Storytime sessions set

Sensory Storytime for ages 3 to 6 are scheduled Saturdays — Oct. 14 and 28, Nov. 4 and 18, and Dec. 2 and 9 — from 10:30 to 11:30 each session. This is an interactive program especially designed for children on the autism spectrum, those who are sensitive to sensory overload or have other special needs or difficulty sitting through a traditional story time. A parent or caregiver is required to attend with the child. Registration is required and limited to 10 kids. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Disaster preparedness focus of talk

The Monroe Emergency Response Team will be discussing disaster preparedness on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m. in the library’s Ehlers Meeting Room. The event is co-sponsored by the library and Monroe’s CERT team. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Minecraft group to meet

The Minecraft Meet Up for Teens will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. Those with laptops are encouraged to bring them. This program is for children in grades six through 12. Registration is required and limited to 12. Register for this event at www.ewml.org by visiting the Teen page or call 203-452-2852.

Business contracting talk

The library is hosting a workshop titled Business Contracting 101: Doing Business with State & Federal Governments on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. The program will focus on where people need to be registered to do business with the state, local municipalities, private sector and the federal government. State and federal set-aside programs will be discussed. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852. This event is co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library.

Fall concert series continues

The Survivor’s Swing Band will perform on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. at the library. The performance by the seven-piece professional jazz band is part of the library’s fall concert series. The band plays classic melodies from the 1950s.

World War I lecture series continues

The latest installment of “The War to End All Wars,” a four-part lecture series on World War I presented by Hamish Lutris, continues Monday, Oct. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 at the library.

This lecture will focus on the importance of Oct. 16 during World War I, and the outlying political ramifications of the war. Lutris is an assistant professor of history at Capital Community College. Registration is required. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Mastering the interview process

Senior Career Coach Jill Griffin will demonstrate how to take control of the interview process in a program titled “Conquer the Objections: Achieving a Successful Interview.” This program will be Monday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Topics will include effective body language, understanding the interviewer and the company, and proper follow up. Registration is required and limited to 12 people. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Express yourself with buttons

Children in grades six through 12 can take part in the Express Yourself Button Making Workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants can make buttons that express their thoughts or show their favorite designs or characters. Registration is required and limited to 15. Register for this event at www.ewml.org or call 203-452-2852.

Lipeles to take you on a journey

Enid Lipeles will present her travelogue, “Budapest to the Black Sea,” a narrative and photographic tour of Budapest, Prague, Belgrade, Bucharest and Dracula’s castle, on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required.