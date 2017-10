State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski and state Sen. Kevin Kelly will discuss the recent developments with the state budget tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Town Hall.

Monroe residents should come prepared with questions and concerns about the state budget, along with other issues they would like to hear addressed by their state delegation. Anyone who is unable to attend but would still like to speak to Rep. Sredzinski may contact him at [email protected]