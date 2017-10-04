Farewell dinner for Vavrek

The Monroe Republican Town Committee will be honoring outgoing First Selectman Steve Vavrek on Friday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Stone Barn, 175 Shelton Road.

Vavrek is being honored for his eight years as first selectman as well as his time on the Town Council as vice-chairman, Parks & Recreation Commission as vice-chair, and a member of the Monroe Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Water Pollution Control Authority, a Trumbull-Monroe Health District member and the AYSO Regional Commissioner.

The cost is $60 per person. This includes gift-buffet dinner-and cash bar. State Rep. JP Sredzinski will be the master of ceremonies.

For more information, call Enid Lipeles at 203-261- 2349 or email at [email protected]