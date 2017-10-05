Board of Finance candidates Q&A

With Election Day approaching, The Monroe Courier will be providing questions to each candidate. This week features the Board of Finance candidates. Below are the questions.
- What do you feel is the most pressing financial issue facing Monroe? What are your plans to deal with that?
- Business development is key to easing the tax burden on residents. How do you balance that need for commercial growth with the desires of many not to overdevelop?
- What steps does the town need to take with its budget in the short and long term to deal with potential impacts from the state’s seemingly annual budget uncertainty?
Ashish Verma (D)
- The most pressing issue at this time is the lack of State budget and trying to plan for the upcoming year with this uncertainty. To deal with this we have to be a little more self reliant by growing and bringing in new businesses to increase our tax revenue and being more fiscally responsible.
- Our town has clear zoning for commercial, industrial and residential use and we should try to stay within those that does not mean we cannot review these with the town’s changing needs. We need to keep the town’s benefit as paramount.
- Self reliance, the more we can generate on our own would be the ideal answer now I do realize that this will take some time and in the meantime we need to work harder at looking for opportunities to save, whether it is by trimming the fat, cutting waste or oversight on the expenses.
John Ostaszewski (D)
- The most pressing issue facing Monroe is the increasing tax burden on our homeowners. We need to make Monroe more “business friendly” and attract entrepreneurs and investors to spread the cost of providing necessary town services and educating our children. The Board of Finance cannot do this alone but would require assistance from all of the related Town Hall departments working as a team to get this done.
- Economic development does not have to mean only big box stores and clearing large parcels of land. Monroe has many empty storefronts just waiting for occupants, and focusing future development along our two major arteries (Route 25 and Route 111) can help to maintain the rural character of the rest of our town.
- The state’s budget uncertainty is a difficult problem for Monroe as we historically have received approximately 9 percent of our revenue from the state, the majority directed to education. The impact of losing all of this funding would be devastating to both our schools and town services, some of which we could cover in the short term with money from the general fund but this would be a one-time event. In the longer term, if the state cannot resolve its budget issues we would have to make some very difficult decisions with respect to eliminating services to our residents and reducing educational opportunities for our students. The state needs to fix its budget problems and not shift the burden to the towns that can ill afford it.
Stephen H. Kirsch (D)
- The most pressing financial issue facing Monroe today is the uncertainty caused by the unfinished state budget and its possible reduction in critical funds for our town. Our budget that we passed in the spring assumed some level of cuts, but nothing as large as the governor’s last proposal. Right now we should be working to ensure that the governor and our representatives in Hartford understand the impacts that any reductions in funds would have on our town. Once there is a state budget, I would work with other members of the Board of Finance (BOF) and other town officials to create a comprehensive plan to adjust our current budget as necessary to ensure that we have a balanced budget while maintaining the most critical functions and services.
- The town needs to follow its Plan of Conservation & Development which lays out where development should take place. We need to follow our Planning & Zoning regulations to ensure that the commercial development that does take place is appropriate for the area where it will be located.
- In the short term, we have limited choices, such as cutting spending and bonding for items that we would otherwise have in our operating budget. In longer term, we should consider moving to a completely self-funded budget. Once we are completely self-funded, we would then be able to take whatever funds we do receive from the state during a given fiscal year and save it for the following fiscal year. This would allow us to remove the uncertainty from each of our annual budgets as well as simplifying the budget process itself.
Patrick O’Hara (R)
- The most pressing financial issue facing Monroe has been the Democrat tax increases from Hartford. Governor Dannel Malloy has had two budgets approved by state Democrats which were the two largest tax increases in state history. In this third budget Malloy has shifted his focus toward directly punishing well run towns like Monroe by eliminating funding and billing us millions to address his mismanagement of the teachers’ pension. My plans for dealing with that are to work to get people into Hartford who will stop destroying our state and locally I will continue to support conservative fiscal management which has been displayed by Monroe Republicans leading the first selectman’s office, the Town Council and the Board of Finance.
- Prior to joining the Board of Finance, I was proud to chair the Monroe Planning & Zoning Commission for five years. During my time as chairman, Monroe experienced an explosion of commercial and industrial development. The appraised value of these projects is almost $20 million. This does not include the value of taxable business personal property, projects approved but not yet added to the tax rolls or approvals which expanded or brought new business into existing structures. Business development helps the local tax burden by not adding students to our schools. Residential properties fail to cover the per pupil expenditure (approximately $16,000) with an average home of two children and a $14,000 tax bill. We balance commercial development in Monroe through our planning document (the POCD) and our zoning regulations.
We have already created zones for commercial and industrial development. They run along Route 25, Route 111, Route 34 and the north end of Pepper Street. Numerous lots exist to add development, but with Connecticut’s high cost of doing business and Malloy perpetuating the ongoing budget crisis with his veto of the only proposal which protects Monroe families from massive new taxes, the continued success of commercial development is under a dark cloud.
- This is the first year Monroe’s budget has truly been adversely affected by Gov. Dannel Malloy. Malloy’s first budget proposal cut $4.3 million in state aid to Monroe and his second proposal cut Monroe’s aid by more than $8.5 million. Let’s understand that while the state calls this “aid,” Monroe residents pay $42 million plus to the Connecticut general fund. The Democrats are proposing massive tax increases in each of the next two years. The only proposed state budget that keeps Monroe’s funding intact was the Republican budget which passed with bipartisan support and which Malloy vetoed. Monroe’s Republican-lead Board of Finance has been taking steps to protect Monroe over the last several years. We have grown the undesignated fund balance, enacted a policy which keeps our debt level and worked closely with each department to produce some of the lowest spending increases Monroe has seen in the last 16 years. Going forward Monroe needs state-level elected officials who don’t seek to punish well run towns like Monroe and constantly enact historically high tax increases as Malloy and the Democrat-controlled legislature have been doing.
Craig Hirsch (R)
- The impact of the state budget on our town and ensuring we are fiscally responsible to maintain quality of life we have in Monroe. We need to partner with our town departments to ensure they are able to meet the needs of the town with a responsible budget for each department.
- We need to follow a strategic development plan that has input from the town residents and ensure the businesses we bring into our town is mutually beneficial. We need to be selective and not rush our decision making.
- The town needs to take the same approach we did this year. Plan for the reduce support from state, ask departments to be fiscally responsible, grow the commercial base, while minimally impacting our residents.
Mike Manjos (R)
The most pressing financial issue facing the town of Monroe is the financial instability of the state. Fiscal mismanagement in Hartford will put pressure on the town’s finances. The good news is that the Board of Finance has the foresight to see the deteriorating finances of the state and made adjustments to strengthen Monroe’s balance sheet. The bad news is this does not mean we are out of the woods. If the governor makes good on his threat to zero fund Monroe education we will have a dramatic hole in our budget that was completed on time and passed on the first referendum. The Board of Finance will take the same approach we did during budget season. I will call a joint meeting with Board of Finance, Town Council and Board of Education and working hand in hand with our first selectman we will make the hard choices and will live within our means unlike our counterparts in Hartford. While this year’s budget will be manageable next year’s budget will face more difficult choices and will require strong financial leadership to steer the ship in very choppy waters.
- Business development is key to lowering our residential tax burden and while the Board of Finance supports responsible development the responsibility with managing that development lies with the Planning & Zoning commission and the Plan of Conservation and Development. The Board of Finance makes sure the P&Z commission is fully funded and has all the resources to oversee this important work. Over the past eight years we have seen an increase in our grand list in commercial property and seen a drop in vacant land as many large parcels have been developed into finished projects.
- In the short term, the town’s budget is operating normally and we have planned for the potential disruptions in state funding. We are waiting for the final decisions from the state regarding funding for education. Once we have a final commitment we will make a decision on how to handle any variances to our budget assumptions. Residents need to be aware that the Board of Finance has been preparing for this possibility so that we can do everything in our power to avoid catastrophic cuts. We always develop long term plans and make small adjustments that amortized over many years make dramatic differences. We have already changed our pensions for new hires from a defined benefit plan to a defined contribution plan, increased employee contributions to medical expenses and made numerous other small changes that will improve our financial position over the next decade. I believe Moody’s said it best in their rating report for the town dated July 16, “The Town’s management is strong as evidenced by its conservative budgeting, stable operations and long-term capital planning.” The Board of Finance has done a great job over the past eight years and I hope to have the opportunity to lead an exceptional team for another four years.