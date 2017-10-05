First selectman candidates: Bureaucracy, Chalk Hill, EDC on menu for ‘Pizza & Politics’

While actually agreeing on the need to draw in more commercial business with less local bureaucracy, that taxes should not be raised, and that a suitable use must be found for the vacant Chalk Hill Elementary School building, not all was harmonious among the three men battling for Monroe’s top job during last Wednesday’s “Pizza & Politics” debate at Edith Wheeler Memorial Library.

And one area of disagreement for Republican Kenneth Kellogg, Democrat Dan Hunsberger and unaffiliated candidate Frank Bennett was on the topic of hiring an economic development director.

“While I’m not closing the door on the concept,” said Kellogg, “under our current budget and faced with the possibility of losing millions of state funding as proposed by Gov. Malloy, right now I can’t support any new positions in Town Hall, particularly one that could be a well-paid position and becomes an ongoing, annual expense.”

Hunsberger’s view is to have an Economic Development Committee but on a freelance basis and paid for out of grants.

Monroe Chamber of Commerce ambassador/director Lee Hossler, whose organization co-sponsored the event, told a full room at the library that there were 400 respondents to a notice about the forum.

The candidates, all running for the seat held by First Selectman Steve Vavrek, who is not seeking re-election, responded to five questions with rebuttals and gave opening and closing remarks, then answered a few questions from the audience.

Topics ranged from how to “entice sustainable commercial businesses to town” to how to offset the tax burden on property owners, the role of the Economic Development Commission, and whether the town should hire an EDC administrator to draw commercial businesses to Monroe. The candidates also addressed how to improve Monroe’s “less-than-stellar reputation” in its application and permitting process, what to do to fix roads and infrastructure, and what to do with Chalk Hill.

None of the three would tear down Chalk Hill. Hunsberger said a school would be a “logical solution” among “suitable tenants,” while Bennett said a community center is a “viable option.”

“We had a local college express interest,” said Bennett, “and a regional magnet school, and a school for the deaf.”

On streamlining Town Hall, Hunsberger said, “We need to modernize how Town Hall services us, computerize as much as possible — land use in particular, bring it online.”

“Town Hall is spending more in pushing papers than on development. We need to modernize how Town Hall serves us. Monroe’s economic growth has been hindered,” said Hunsberger.

Hunsberger said changes in Town Hall had to start “at the top” and said he would have regular staff meetings.

“I’ve talked to almost every developer in town. We have to take it, streamline it, and put it online. Developers are tired of bureaucracy,” Hunsberger said.

Kellogg said that land use in particular needs someone with his “experience and leadership.”

“In my corporate career,” said Kellogg, “I’ve built and led successful teams, managed budgets and major projects and streamlined process.”

Kellogg said there are plenty of businesses — citing Mondial, Axel Plastics, Caruba, Monroe Muffler, Stone Farm, the new Goodwill and CVS, Union Savings Bank, Cumberland Farms, and Goddard School — coming into town.

“Connecticut is struggling with high taxes and over-regulation,” said Kellogg. “Monroe is not immune to the challenges of Connecticut, the challenges of Fairfield County. Where CVS moves, it’s another building added to the grand list. Where Goodwill is, it’s another building added to the grand list.”

“Some things need to get better at Town Hall,” said Bennett. “It will happen under me. I will make sure whenever a problem comes up with a developer, I need to be involved every step of the process.”

“I have always operated under three pillars of business — cost, cash and service,” said Bennett. “Unfortunately, we still have a reputation of being somewhat difficult in terms of land use. I’m going to review every person in (Town Hall) and make sure we are a business-friendly town, put up businesses, and put up development. Monroe is too small a town for playing partisan politics.”